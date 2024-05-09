Owners crown 'Charlie' the king of horse names

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Equestrian specialists Harry Hall have announced the most popular horse names in the UK

When it comes to horse names, anything goes. From Black Beauty to Red Rum and everything in between, Brits are certainly creative when it comes to naming their horses.

Now, leading equestrian specialist, Harry Hall, has revealed the definitive list of the most popular horse names in the UK, after compiling data from more than 15,000 members of its One Club, and the name reigning supreme has a right royal ring to it.

King of horse names in the UK has been revealed as Charlie, perhaps in honour of our own monarch, who is celebrating the one year anniversary of his coronation this month after being crowned King Charles lll in May last year.

To compile the UK’s definitive list of horse names, Harry Hall used the names submitted by its One Club members - a supportive, inclusive community that provides practical solutions to real-life challenges for horse owners and riders through its insurance, product and membership options.

More than 15,000 of its members responded, unveiling almost 10,000 different horse names in total. The top 10 most popular horse names in the UK are;

Charlie Rosie Tilly Jack Bonnie Bella Molly Billy Ruby Poppy

Speaking about the names equestrians are picking for their horses, Liz Hopper, Managing Director of Harry Hall, commented: “Giving your horse a royally connected name is a popular choice and it’s fantastic to see that the original equestrians are still honoured! Short and concise names are also top choices from UK horse owners and it is a great way to avoid confusion with other words and phrases.

“Your horse is an individual, so taking the time to learn their personality can help to guide your name choice. We’re also thrilled to see ‘Harry’ rank so highly, named partly after the prince and of course our founder - Harry Hall.”

Harry Hall, the historic equestrian tailor to Buckingham Palace, has also revealed a comprehensive list of the most popular royal-themed names that equestrians in the UK have chosen for their horse companions.

Charlie (1) Louis (10) Harry (13) George (14) Prince (33) Archie (46) Henry (51) Megan (55) William (60) Princess (65)