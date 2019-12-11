Pop up shop selling mermaid tails for kids makes a splash in Milton Keynes

Mermaid lovers are in for a treat this week as a pop up shop called Planet Mermaid opens at the centre:mk.

The shop features a 'real-life' mermaid called Pearl and sells swimmable mermaid tails.

The shop sells mermaid accessories

It is in Middleton Hall until closing time on Saturday..

Children can go along, try on tails, and enjoy a whole "mermaid experience", said shop founder Magdalena Jovanovic.

She said: "It's sensational, and the response we’re getting from people is incredible.

"A lot of shoppers can’t stop talking about us!"

Mermaid Pearl