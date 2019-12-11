Pop up shop selling mermaid tails for kids makes a splash in Milton Keynes

Mermaid lovers are in for a treat this week as a pop up shop called Planet Mermaid opens at the centre:mk.
The shop features a 'real-life' mermaid called Pearl and sells swimmable mermaid tails.
It is in Middleton Hall until closing time on Saturday..
Children can go along, try on tails, and enjoy a whole "mermaid experience", said shop founder Magdalena Jovanovic.
She said: "It's sensational, and the response we’re getting from people is incredible.
"A lot of shoppers can’t stop talking about us!"