Professional singers sell off lifetime CD and music collection in Milton Keynes

Two former professional opera singers are selling off their lifetime collection of music to raise moeny for a new organ in their local church.

Tim and Catriona German's collection consists of more than 3,000 CDs and music books and includes many rare recordings.

Tim and Catriona German in WNO's Der Rosenkavalier

It covers all musical tastes, ranging from classical and opera to pop, rock, jazz and folk. Many CDs will be priced at just £1 each,

Former opera singer Tim said: "Music has played a major part in our lives. Between us we have performed over fifty different roles on the stages of many opera houses across the world.

However we have always had broad musical tastes."

The Olney couple have performed some of the greatest singers in the world. They sang roles together while on contract with the Welsh National Opera and the sale will include personal copies of their recordings.

Tim now works as a senior Government Liaison Manager while Catriona teaches music and singing at Broughton Manor School in Milton Keynes and at Northampton High School for Girls. She also conducts a local ladies choir.

The sale is on Sunday, December 8, at the Cowper Memorial URC on Olney High Street and will will co-incide with the town's Dickens of a Christmas event.

Proceeds from Tim and Catriona's colelction will go to the Cowper Memorial Church, where the organ is in urgent need of repair. It was bought from Lavendon Church after the original Olney Church organ was destroyed in a church fire in the 1960s.

It now requires a "substantial amount" of money spent on it, said Tim.

He admits to trepidation over selling his precious collection, which has taken decades to amass and includes Tim's complete set of Fairport studio albums.

But he said: "The URC church has been the centre of Olney life for more than two centuries and music has always been central to the services there. We cannot think of a more appropriate way of using our precious music collection to benefit this wonderful, friendly institution."

The sale will take place on Sunday December 8 between 10.30am and 4pm.