Residents to vote in ballot over future of Milton Keynes estate

Residents in Fullers Slade will take to the ballot this week to vote on the future of their estate.

Householders will be voting on three possible options for the area's proposed regeneration.

Fullers Slade

The options are: no redevelopment at all, refurbishment and new homes, refurbishment, new homes and enhanced wider estate improvements.

Milton Keynes Council first began engagement with the Fullers Slade community in 2017. Since then, the council has worked with the Fullers Slade Residents’ Steering Group (RSG) to organise 22 consultation events, welcoming more than 700 people.

A drop-in session is held twice a week at the Rowans Family Centre where residents can ask questions and get more information.

The ballot will take place across two days on November 29 (2pm-9pm) and November 30 (10am-4pm) at the Rowans Family Centre. The result is expected to be declared shortly after polls close on November 30 at 4pm.

This will be Milton Keynes Council’s second regeneration ballot, following the vote that took place in Serpentine Court on the Lakes Estate last year.

Director of Housing and Regeneration at Milton Keynes Council, Michael Kelleher said: "This is an incredibly important milestone in the regeneration process where local people in Fullers Slade have the opportunity to shape its future. We’ve engaged with the community from the outset and will continue doing so after the ballot.

“I’d encourage everyone that is registered to come along and cast their vote later this week.”