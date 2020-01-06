Rubbish collections in Milton Keynes are still behind as contractors catch up with festive backlog

Rubbish collections all over Milton Keynes are still a day behind this week to allow the contractors to catch up with the Christmas backlog.

But Serco are working on Saturday, when they will collect from 'Friday' households, and they will be ready to resume normal service on Monday January 13.

The binmen will work on Saturday

MK Council is asking people to inform them of any missed collections within 48 hours of the collection date – but only providing the rubbish was put out in the correct spot by 7am on the due day.

Council bosses have also stressed that recycling will not be collected or emptied if incorrect items have been put in the container.

For details of how to use the bags and containers correctly, visit the council's website here.