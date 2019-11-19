Santa Float times and details for Milton Keynes, here's everything you need to know

Santa and his helpers from MK Watling Rotary club have been busy over the summer and have totally revamped his float.

The big man is now looking forward to showing the float off every Sunday in December (weather permitting) around Milton Keynes.

The float has been revamped

He will, along with his helpers, will be around Browns Wood and Old Farm Park on December 1, and the Poets Estate in Newport Pagnell on Sunday December 8.

He will then visit the Poets Estate in Bletchley, including Church Green Road for the first time, on Sunday December 15. The final outing will be on Sunday December 22 around Far Bletchley and the Saints Estate. All the routes are listed on their Rotary club's Facebook events page.

Each night they will be out between 6pm and 8pm, covering as many streets as they can, but if the weather is really bad they may not be able to go out.

Last year the club collected over £2,500 during the Christmas float tour. the cash was split between Willen Hospice and The Winter Night Shelter.

All money collected this year will also go to these two charities.