Santa swaps his sleigh for a bus in Milton Keynes

A bus driver who turns into Santa behind the wheel is spreading cheer to passengers all over Milton Keynes.

Santa, aka Arriva employee Bob Williamson, dons his costume at the same time every year.

Santa, aka Bob Williamson

Passengers boarding the bus are often taken aback at first, but others make a special trip just to ride the 'Santa bus'.

The photo was taken by motorist Laura Trower, who spotted Bob's bus on the road last week while she was out with her granddaughter.

She said: “When I saw the bus with Santa driving, I had to give chase. I finally caught up with him in Coffee Hall and there he was, as large as life and very convincingly driving his bus dressed as Santa.”

Laura put her photo on Facebook and discovered Bob had been doing his annual act for years.

“I have never seen any thing like it and was probably more excited than my granddaughter!” she said.

Laura added: “Please give Bob some star time in your paper and let him know the people of Milton Keynes appreciate his efforts and how much joy he must bring to those who ride his bus. He is a totally amazing man.”

Another passenger said: “This man is beautiful. I never had to worry about my son when he started getting the bus independently as this driver is amazing with him. My son adores his yearly Santa act.”