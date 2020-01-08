Search is on for 'real models' in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes' intu shopping centre is this week launching the return of its Spring Summer 2020 real model search.

For the third year running, the centre will be choosing five local people to showcase the new season fashion trends.

Last year's models

The SS20 campaign will see the five winners living like models for a day. They will take part in fashion fittings with intu Milton Keynes’ fashion retailers, after being styled and beautified from top to toe.

Each winner will go in front of the camera to make a short video filmed in key spots around intu Milton Keynes and shared on the centre’s Facebook page, website and on screens throughout the centre.

To enter, you must be over 18 and available to take part in a shoot on Friday February 7.

Visit intu Milton Keynes’ Facebook or Instagram page before Friday January 24 and send a photo of yourself to the centre via direct message.

Don’t forget to include your name, age and a sentence about why you’d love to take part.

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes, said: “This campaign is all about showcasing the trends for SS20 and its great that we can use local people to do that. It’s a way of giving our winners a truly compelling experience, and giving shoppers unique insight into the upcoming trends for the season. Our real model search has been a hit every year that we’ve done it, so we’re delighted to be able to give people another chance this year!”

Find the Facebook page or Instagram @intumiltonkeynes