Apprentice star Rochelle Anthony launches fashion campaign at Milton Keynes shopping centre

The Apprentice finalist Rochelle Anthony from Milton Keynes has launched the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign at Midsummer Place.

The centre, known for its fashion focus, chose the BBC star – whose MK-based salon business narrowly missed out on Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment – to showcase some of this season’s looks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her Instagram Reel, Rochelle explores all the luxury at Midsummer Place, from beauty to fashion to cars.

The DollsHouse Salon owner narrowly missed out on Lord Sugar's investment.

Rochelle’s reel will be followed by a month-long campaign of exclusive reveals, insights and inspiration for this season’s trends from various retailers. From detailed denim to scarlet accessories, experts have selected the must-have looks for 2023, plus a host of local influencers will bring them to life in a series of video content, shared on the Midsummer Place socials.

Rochelle went head-to-head with Marnie Swindells in the final episode last week when they pulled together a launch campaign for their respective businesses

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rochelle was hoping to secure a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar to allow her to expand her business, The Dollshouse Salon, with a campaign created with the help of fellow contestants to promote her business as a salon catering for every hair type.

However, though impressing Lord Sugar with her business experience she lost out to boxing gym owner Marnie, a 28-year-old court advocate and gold medal-winning boxer.

The local celebrity said she was excited to be collaborating with Midsummer Place and showcasing her seasonal fashion favourites with shoppers.

She added: “As a Milton Keynes local it was so important to me that I support my home and the businesses here. There are some gorgeous trends out this spring and I can’t wait to share my top looks!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marketing manager Kirsty McGiff said:” Congratulations to Rochelle. The whole team has been following her journey on The Apprentice and has loved celebrating a fellow Milton Keynes local!

“Midsummer Place will be packed with the very best of SS23 and we look forward to sharing these trends with our shoppers.”