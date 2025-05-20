Chaos has landed at Asda stores to celebrate Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Live Action movie
From now until 4th June, the exterior of the Asda Milton Keynes store will be transformed with a dramatic Disney Stitch takeover, featuring the mischievous Stitch leaping from the iconic Asda signage, creating a larger-than-life photo opportunity for Asda shoppers.
Meanwhile, the Asda Leicester Fosse Park store has also come alive with a captivating live projection of Stitch, starting 15th May and running for three weeks.
An Asda spokesperson said: “We’re so excited to see the chaos of Stitch come to life at our Milton Keynes and Fosse Park stores, and know our customers are going to love it.”