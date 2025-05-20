Chaos has landed at Asda stores to celebrate Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Live Action movie

Disney Stitch Mid Wash Distressed Denim Bucket Hat from £12

To mark the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Live Action movie, George at Asda launches Disney Stitch - Chaos has Landed, an exciting in-store campaign designed to capture Stitch’s playful spirit and bring his ‘mischievous’ side to life.

From now until 4th June, the exterior of the Asda Milton Keynes store will be transformed with a dramatic Disney Stitch takeover, featuring the mischievous Stitch leaping from the iconic Asda signage, creating a larger-than-life photo opportunity for Asda shoppers.

Meanwhile, the Asda Leicester Fosse Park store has also come alive with a captivating live projection of Stitch, starting 15th May and running for three weeks.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We’re so excited to see the chaos of Stitch come to life at our Milton Keynes and Fosse Park stores, and know our customers are going to love it.”