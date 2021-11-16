Christmas shopping nights planned in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury to raise funds for Cancer support causes

A garden centre chain has organised a series of Christmas shopping nights at its stores across the country including Milton Keynes and Wendover.

Money raised from these special late night shopping events go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Next Thursday (November 25), both the Dobbies centre on Belvedere Lane in Milton Keynes and the store on Aylesbury Road in Weston Turville will stay open till 9pm.

Dobbies (c) Fraser Brand

The special Christmas-themed activities begin at 5pm, with competitions, discount vouchers, demos and sampling planned.

Guests will also get a first glimpse of this season's Christmas ranges.

One way shoppers are asked to contribute to cancer support causes is by writing a festive message on a bauble for the wish tree, customers who do so are entered into a raffle for festive goodies.

Among the top prizes are Christmas trees, that a Dobbies spokesperson states were specially created for fundraises purposes.

A Dobbies spokesperson said: "There’s a tree for chocolate fans in partnership with Lindt, one for kids with Living Nature, one for those who love their pets with Chuckit, gardening gurus with Burgon and Ball, and fashionistas with Powder. The raffle will open on the night and close on December 17."

Sarah Murray, events manager at Dobbies said: “Christmas is a time of year we all look forward to at Dobbies’ Milton Keynes store, and we can’t wait to welcome people for a full festive experience with our late opening evening. There will be a free welcome drink and a range of Christmas gifts, decorations and products to choose from.

“Most importantly, we are raising funds for our national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, who do incredible work with young people across the country. It’s going to be the perfect way to get the festive season started.”

Guests at both centres can book a two-course festive meal choosing from vegan and vegetarian options as well as traditional turkey with all the trimmings.

Donna Bednarek, senior relationship manager for Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We are absolutely delighted to be collaborating with Dobbies as they stay open late on November 25.

"The donations from Dobbies’ customers will enable us to give the gift of care from our nurses, or the gift of community on one of our specialist units, to young cancer patients across the UK.”

Guests must pay £1 to attend which goes to the Teenage Cancer Trust.