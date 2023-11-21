Christmas tree festival launched at Milton Keynes shopping centre raising funds for charity

18 trees have been planted and each one is sponsored

A Christmas charity initiative has been launched at a Milton Keynes shopping centre.

Midsummer Place launched its Christmas Tree Festival on Saturday (18 November). In total, 18 trees have been decorated by companies in support of their chosen charities – and now voting has started.

Members of the public are encouraged to vote for their favourite tree online.

BCQ Solutions's entry

The winners will receive a prize donation for their nominated charity in January, the prizes will be:

-1st place: £2,250

-2nd place: £1,350

-3rd place: £900

The sponsors and their charities are:

Tree 1 - The Walnuts School supporting Friends of Walnuts

Tree 2 - Source UK Hire & Sales supporting Samuel's Charity

Tree 3 - Spinks Creative supporting Harry's Rainbow

Tree 4 - Two Flags Limited supporting Emily's Star

Tree 5 - BCQ Solutions supporting Off The Record by Willen

Tree 6 - Broughton Manor Prep School supporting NSPCC

Tree 7 - Slimming World Milton Keynes with Jane supporting Alzheimer's Research

Tree 8 - Bidwell Accountancy Limited supporting The Henry Allen Trust

Tree 9 - Medical Detection Dogs supporting Medical Detection Dogs

Tree 10 - Reedbut Group Ltd supporting Willen Hospice

Tree 11 - Milton Keynes College Group supporting St Mark's Meals

Tree 12 - SOGO Mobility Limited supporting Tiggywinkles

Tree 13 - My Milton Keynes supporting Harry's Rainbow

Tree 14 - Shakespeare Martineau LLP supporting Camphill MK

Tree 15 - Redway Runners supporting Thames Valley Ambulance

Tree 16 - Franklins Solicitors LLP supporting Willen Hospice

Tree 17 - Relate MK supporting Relate MK

Tree 18 - Brinnick Locksmiths & Security Ltd supporting MS Society

Kirsty McGiff, marketing and commercialisation manager at Midsummer Place, expressed the excitement surrounding this year's initiative, stating, "We are thrilled to once again collaborate with the local business community, offering them a prime spot within our mall during the peak footfall period. The trees look stunning and bring a real joy to the mall for all our visitors to enjoy."