Christmas tree festival launched at Milton Keynes shopping centre raising funds for charity
A Christmas charity initiative has been launched at a Milton Keynes shopping centre.
Midsummer Place launched its Christmas Tree Festival on Saturday (18 November). In total, 18 trees have been decorated by companies in support of their chosen charities – and now voting has started.
Members of the public are encouraged to vote for their favourite tree online.
The winners will receive a prize donation for their nominated charity in January, the prizes will be:
-1st place: £2,250
-2nd place: £1,350
-3rd place: £900
The sponsors and their charities are:
Tree 1 - The Walnuts School supporting Friends of Walnuts
Tree 2 - Source UK Hire & Sales supporting Samuel's Charity
Tree 3 - Spinks Creative supporting Harry's Rainbow
Tree 4 - Two Flags Limited supporting Emily's Star
Tree 5 - BCQ Solutions supporting Off The Record by Willen
Tree 6 - Broughton Manor Prep School supporting NSPCC
Tree 7 - Slimming World Milton Keynes with Jane supporting Alzheimer's Research
Tree 8 - Bidwell Accountancy Limited supporting The Henry Allen Trust
Tree 9 - Medical Detection Dogs supporting Medical Detection Dogs
Tree 10 - Reedbut Group Ltd supporting Willen Hospice
Tree 11 - Milton Keynes College Group supporting St Mark's Meals
Tree 12 - SOGO Mobility Limited supporting Tiggywinkles
Tree 13 - My Milton Keynes supporting Harry's Rainbow
Tree 14 - Shakespeare Martineau LLP supporting Camphill MK
Tree 15 - Redway Runners supporting Thames Valley Ambulance
Tree 16 - Franklins Solicitors LLP supporting Willen Hospice
Tree 17 - Relate MK supporting Relate MK
Tree 18 - Brinnick Locksmiths & Security Ltd supporting MS Society
Kirsty McGiff, marketing and commercialisation manager at Midsummer Place, expressed the excitement surrounding this year's initiative, stating, "We are thrilled to once again collaborate with the local business community, offering them a prime spot within our mall during the peak footfall period. The trees look stunning and bring a real joy to the mall for all our visitors to enjoy."
The shopping centre has also organised a Christmas Experience, which runs on every Saturday in the build up to the festive celebration. These events include free elf circus workshops.