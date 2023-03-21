News you can trust since 1981
Clothing giant H&M to scale-up in brand new location at the heart of Milton Keynes

The store will include the much-awaited introduction of H&M Home, new click and collect lockers and self-service checkouts.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT

A new supersize H&M store will open in Centre:MK in April. The store, will include the much-awaited introduction of H&M Home, new click and collect lockers and self-service checkouts. The new branch is set across two floors and will open April 1. The current H&M store in Midsummer Place will close its doors the previous day on March 31.

Spokeswoman Gemma Leach said: “We are beyond excited to bring our much-loved H&M HOME concept to our new Centre:MK Milton Keynes store. Customers can enjoy our curated collections and spaces where style, creativity and culture are celebrated, ultimately elevating our customer experience. We cannot wait to welcome our Milton Keynes customers to the new store on April 1 at 10am.”

Centre director of Centre:MK Kevin Duffy said the move was in line with H&M’s commitment and ability to deliver ‘significant performance’.

The new two-floor H&M will open on April 1.
He added: “As a centre, we consistently outperform national benchmarks due to the appeal of one of the strongest anchor line-ups in the UK. H&M and H&M Home further bolsters centre:mk’s appeal to consumers from across the region and we’re delighted the store can finally welcome centre:mk visitors” says Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s Centre Director.

With sustainability at the heart of its business model, H&M continues to lead the transition to circular, climate positive fashion. These values will be built into the foundation of the new store which offers H&M’s Garment Collection and Recycling service.

The first 100 customers in the queue will be offered a complimentary gift-with-purchase.

