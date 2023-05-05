Could your family be crowned Midsummer Place Royalty and become the face of Milton Keynes shopping centre?

Could your family become the face of Midsummer Shopping Centre?

Midsummer Place Shopping Centre is launching a competition giving families the chance to become the centre’s ‘VIP’ family for a year.

The competition to be crowned ‘Midsummer Place Royalty’ launches on Coronation Day tomorrow, May 6, in the search for a family to become fashion trendsetters, food reviewers as well as the face of the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will be invited to try new retailer food dishes, fashion the latest new season trends, appear in social media campaigns and bring an new exciting dimension to life and style at Midsummer Place.

Kirsty McGiff, marketing and commercialisation manager at Midsummer Place, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for a Milton Keynes family to enter and experience some exclusive VIP moments throughout the year.

"All families are welcome to enter this inclusive competition as there is no template for what we are looking for; we simply want people with lots of energy and enjoyment for posting video content on social media.”

Families will be invited to submit entries via the Midsummer Place website here, and will need to answer questions about their interests and hobbies as well as show why they should be crowned the winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winning family will then be chosen by a panel of judges to represent Midsummer Place Shopping Centre for one year with the opportunity to try the latest fashion trends, test out The Boulevard’s newest food retailers and share their opinions on everything from books, toys and clothes.