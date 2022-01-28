Europe's biggest shoe retailer set to relaunch new look Milton Keynes store

Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann, is to relaunch its Milton Keynes store following a major refurbishment.

The retail giant’s store, located at centremk, has undergone a £135k refurbishment, and is scheduled to reopen on February 9.

The store will celebrate the refurbishment with great in-store giveaways, offers and family fun activities throughout the day including:

The retail giant’s store at centremk is set to reopen on February 9 following a £135k refurbishment

> In-store spin-the-wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways to win

> 500 x Milton Keynes personalised branded canvas bags

> Branded mugs

> 25 x £25 free shoe vouchers to giveaway to the first 50 customers.

The Milton Keynes store continues to showcase a customer friendly layout, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily locate and try on the style and size of their choice without having to wait for assistance.

The company also frequently collaborates with cutting edge fashion designers and A-List stars. Previous collaborations include British singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding, design duo, Nova Chiu, and Hollywood celebrity, Halle Berry have brought exclusive, stylish collections to its customers at accessible prices.

Deichmann also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as unique and exclusive lines from brands such as adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers. These come with a price guarantee, ensuring customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer. There is also an extensive ‘comfort’ range for those looking to marry style with snugness.