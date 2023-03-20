News you can trust since 1981
Fashionistas invited to Milton Keynes' free fashion show fix

The annual Spring Summer Fashion Show is back.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:40 GMT- 1 min read

Fashion aficionados are invited to Milton Keynes’ Middleton Hall to view this year’s seasonal must-haves.

Centre: MK is hosting its free annual Spring Summer Fashion Show on April 1 and 2.

Hourly catwalk shows will be showcasing the latest looks from brands including John Lewis, River Island, Ted Baker, Jigsaw and Moss Bros.

Centre:MK's free annual fashion show is back.
Visitors can treat themselves to a makeover, wardrobe fixes from pop-up shops, and get the lowdown on style from industry experts.

Visit Eventbrite to bag a ticket.

