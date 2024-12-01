Grand opening of Toys R Us, Midsummer Arcade

By Graham Kerr
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 22:41 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:12 BST

On Saturday 30th November Toys R us opened inside the WHSmith in Midsummer Arcade in the Centre MK

A fantastic day for the centre with Toys R Us added to the stores for everyone to enjoy this Christmas.

There was a queue waiting to meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, the first 50 received a goody bag.

There were lots of photo opportunities for the kids, but mostly the parents were keen to rekindle their childhood with a nostalgic photo with Geoffrey.

Geoffrey having a hug from a fan

We're super excited to see all the kids coming to store over the Christmas period and have some fun in store.

