Green light for plans to revamp shopping centre in Milton Keynes

Plans to improve The Boulevard at Midsummer Place shopping centre have been given the go-ahead.

The changes form the first phase in a series of major developments to the premium shopping centre to create a dramatic new retail and leisure destination.

Plans, submitted in July, feature natural wooden exterior facias on the new LEON restaurant plus the two adjacent units that will welcome two well-known and loved national brands. The scheme will also see stylish new food ‘cabins’ that present opportunities for small independent or established food operators that will widen the food offering for visitors.

The plans also include a central area that will offer additional seating and can transform into an event space for performances, live music, dance, theatre, children’s craft activities, community arts and more.

Work is expected to start next month and be completed early in the new year.

Shelley Peppard, centre director at Midsummer Place, said: “We are pleased to have received approval for our application as this now permits us to start implementing the exciting changes to The Boulevard.”

She added: “We have agreed some exciting new deals with operators that will be any food lover’s dream and bring a fresh new look and purpose to the Boulevard. We can’t wait to be able to share this news with our customers.”

The work will not disrupt businesses or customer experience.