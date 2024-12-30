Have you seen the dramatic new entrance at Midsummer Place?
The bold design hints at the dynamic, urban vibe Lane7 will bring as it opens its largest venue yet, offering premium bowling and an unforgettable leisure experience.
The graffiti entrance, next to the new Apple store, isn’t the only exciting development at Midsummer Place. The shopping centre has recently welcomed the grand openings of Sports Direct and Flannels. Sports Direct’s flagship store features an impressive array of sportswear, footwear, and lifestyle brands, as well as popular names like USC, GAME, and Evans Cycles, creating a must-visit destination for active and casual shoppers alike.
Meanwhile, Flannels brings a touch of luxury with its curated selection of designer fashion and accessories, catering to those with an eye for high-end style.
Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, said, “The new graffiti-style entrance is just part of the excitement Lane7 will bring to the centre. Alongside the recent openings of Sports Direct and Flannels, Midsummer Place continues to evolve into a premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.”
As Midsummer Place prepares to welcome even more exciting brands and experiences in 2025, visitors are encouraged to keep an eye on the centre’s ongoing transformation.
