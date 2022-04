Lidl is calling on the British public to help identify sites for new stores.

The chain wants to reach 1,100 stores by the end of 2025 – and has Milton Keynes Central, South and West and Stony Stratford on its wishlist.

And – as an incentive – there’s an attractive finder’s fee on offer too.

Lidl is looking for locations for new stores. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)