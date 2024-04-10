LoveMK Day is back for 2024 - so what do YOU love about Milton Keynes?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An online social media fest in which we share our love for all things MK is coming back next month.

Destination Milton Keynes (DMK), the city’s official tourism organisation, will once again ask the people of Milton Keynes to help celebrate #LoveMK Day on Thursday, May 2.

The online event, now in its 12th year, is billed as the biggest one-day social media celebration of all things MK.

Milton Keynes Xscape is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the town centre

Organisers say #LoveMK Day helps to promote the city’s leisure attractions, one of the key drivers for bringing business into the city.

It also helps harness the local pride in Milton Keynes, which has grown exponentially in size over the past decades.

Carys Underwood, marketing manager at DMK, said: “After more than a decade of #LoveMK Day, we want to come up with the Top 10 reasons people love the city so much. Get in touch with your reasons, however small they might be, and we’ll compile a definitive list to announce on 2 May.”

This year, DMK will mark #LoveMK Day by asking the public what they most love about the city, to create a #LoveMK Top 10. I

Ideas for top ten attraction include the abundance of green spaces, the city’s famed roundabouts, many restaurants, shopping, football or perhaps a secret hideaway to get away from it all.

In September last year, holiday home site Independent Cottages crowned Milton Keynes the most underrated UK city.

Their findings explored towns and cities in the UK that were buzzing with attractions. TripAdvisor counts Bletchley Park as the top site to see in the city. Famously the secret base of Britain’s WW2 codebreakers, the heroes that worked there are believed to have brought the war to an end by up to two years.

On #LoveMK Day, DMK and partners throughout the city will be asking social media users from Milton Keynes to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their posts, and to also get creative with that hashtag – paint it, sew it, bake it, or floral decorations – they want to see images.