Midsummer Place welcomes celebrity-backed Nacho’d: A fresh addition to The Boulevard for 2025

Midsummer Place is delighted to announce the arrival of Nacho’d, an exciting new food offering opening on The Boulevard this February.

Specialising in a bold and creative take on loaded nachos, fries, and more, Nacho’d promises to delight food lovers with its fresh approach. Adding to the excitement, the business is fronted by two TV personalities whose identities will be revealed soon, along with exclusive offers to celebrate the launch.

The addition of Nacho’d marks another milestone in the transformation of The Boulevard, which has become a go-to destination for food lovers wanting to experience tastes from around the world. Recent upgrades to The Boulevard have introduced a variety of global dining options, including Mediterranean delights, Asian fusion dishes, and authentic sweet treats. With Nacho’d joining the line-up, visitors can expect a unique culinary experience that further enhances the centre’s reputation as a dynamic and diverse food hub.

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, expressed his enthusiasm for the development:

“This is an exciting time for Midsummer Place as 2025 is truly the year for a fresh new look to for our centre. The addition of Nacho’d to our Boulevard reflects our commitment to bringing innovative dining experiences to our visitors. We’re confident that Nacho’d will quickly become a favourite, adding to the global flavours and vibrant atmosphere that make Midsummer Place a must-visit destination.”

The Boulevard refurbishment has breathed new life into Midsummer Place, offering a welcoming space where shoppers can explore a variety of cuisines. From casual bites to indulgent treats, The Boulevard celebrates culinary diversity while setting the stage for memorable experiences and the introduction of the bandstand helps to create a relaxed place to visit and enjoy.

More about the launch of Nacho’d will come soon.