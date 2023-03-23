Milton Keynes Aldi welcomes back customers following significant refurbishment

The Aldi store on Westcroft Retail Park in Milton Keynes has reopened, bigger and better than before.

Milton Keynes shoppers can now benefit from a larger retail space following significant refurbishment and expansion.

The new format has been created to make shopping even easier for Milton Keynes customers, with the store now having more space and clearer signs. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

Manager Nathan Hawkins and his team are ready to welcome customers to Aldi Westcroft. PHOTOGRAPH BY RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers).

Customers can also take a walk down the legendary ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find ‘Specialbuys’ available every Thursday and Sunday. During reopening week, the store will be offering a range of outdoor accessories to get shoppers in the seasonal spirit.

The branch will be run by Store Manager Nathan Hawkins, along with 32 staff. In a welcome boost to the regional economy, Aldi has created four new jobs as a result of the extension and is continuing to recruit for the Westcroft Retail Park store. Applications can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website. www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

Mr Hawkins said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new look store will make shopping at Aldi Westcroft that bit easier and more comfortable.”