Milton Keynes residents can make a charity’s wish come true this Easter

Milton Keynes residents can make a charity’s Easter wish come true by bestowing a name on a barnyard mascot at popular entertainment centre Xscape.

The centre has teamed up with street dance charity UDOIT Dance Foundation to raise money this Easter.

Xscape is asking visitors to suggest a name for the’ wishing cow’ to raise funds for the local charity which provides an inclusive and creative outlet for young people through street dance.

The 'wishing cow' is in need of a name.

The cow can be found in the open mall space by the escalators where suggestions can be dropped in the box provided.

Also happening at the centre, is a new Taiwanese tea shop T4 as well as a number of new cinema releases.