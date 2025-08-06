Milton Keynes store now one of a limited number across the UK selected to sell viral POP MART dolls

Coveted POP MART dolls that have gone viral on social media are to be sold in a store in Milton Keynes shopping centre.

The Entertainer at centre:mk is one of a limited number of shops across the UK selected to launch the products, starting on Thursday August 7.

Limited-edition favourites such as MOLLY and SKULLPANDA will be available and prices will start at just £13.50 for the blind box collectables, they promise.

Since its launch in 2010, POP MART has achieved viral status, largely driven by the popularity of its Labubu collectible dolls, in particular the Monster series.

The dolls have gained global attention by merging art, fashion, and pop culture into collectable toys that appeal to both children and adults.

Celebrities including Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Lisa from Blackpink have showcased the products, causing them to trend on social media. Unboxing videos and discussions about the dolls have become highly popular viewing particularly on TikTok and Instagram, prompting a demand for them that has even led to queues and even fights in stores.

Sold in mystery-style blind boxes, each box contains a surprise figure that has added to the growing excitement and increased demand for the products. This phenomenon has also created a booming resale market.

Just six of The Entertainer stores has been chosen to stock the dolls this week but a further nationwide rollout to additional stores is planned for later this year.

Mike Stewart, regional manager at The Entertainer, said: “As the POP MART phenomenon continues to soar, we’re delighted to be bringing the brand’s range of popular products to Milton Keynes.

“POP MART has built a global fanbase, and we know our customers here in MK are going to love shopping and discovering the creativity, collectability and surprise that the beloved brand brings when it arrives in-store soon.”

For more information and to shop online, visit here.

The Entertainer offers thousands of toys and games at over 160 stores and through over 1,000 concessions (including Tesco, Matalan & M&S) across the UK as well as trading internationally and online.

Established in Buckinghamshire in 1981, it is part of TEAL Group Holdings - one of the world’s leading specialist toy businesses. Its sister company Addo Play is home to the internationally renowned ‘Early Learning Centre’ and ‘Addo’ brands.