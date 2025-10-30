MINISO in Milton Keynes opens to queue of 1000 eager customers

The new store at centre:mk, Milton Keynes, offering an exciting and extensive range of consumer-favourite collectible products, including vinyl plush pendants, blind boxes, surprise bags, toys, as well as beauty essentials, lifestyle accessories and snacks – all designed to combine top quality with affordability.

It also marks a milestone for the company as Milton Keynes is its 50th store

So comprehensive is the range that MINISO has squeezed in over 1000 thousand products, with the offer constantly changing with new items all sourced to with the retailer’s ‘Life is For Fun’ ethos in mind.

Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK, said: “Our brand is built around delivering an engaging and vibrant shopping experience for all visitors, which is a perfect match for centre:mk’s first-rate retail offering.

“From globally loved characters to the latest collectible trends, our stores are designed to surprise and delight customers of all ages, and we look forward to becoming part of the Milton Keynes community.”

The store is open seven days a week

