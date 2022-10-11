Morrisons to sell Stony Stratford McColl’s store following takeover
It’s designed to help local competition
By Clare Turner
Supermarket giant Morrisons is set to sell a number of McColl’s convenience stores following its takeover of the struggling retailer.
The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted an offer from Morrisons to sell 28 of the McColl’s stores across the UK to address competition concerns in the areas.
And unfortunately, the Stony branch in the High Street is one of them.
Morrison’s has Milton Keynes branches at Portway, Elder Gate, and Barnsdale Drive.