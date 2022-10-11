News you can trust since 1981

Morrisons to sell Stony Stratford McColl’s store following takeover

It’s designed to help local competition

By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Supermarket giant Morrisons is set to sell a number of McColl’s convenience stores following its takeover of the struggling retailer.

The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted an offer from Morrisons to sell 28 of the McColl’s stores across the UK to address competition concerns in the areas.

McColl’s, in High Street, Stony Stratford

And unfortunately, the Stony branch in the High Street is one of them.

Morrison’s has Milton Keynes branches at Portway, Elder Gate, and Barnsdale Drive.

