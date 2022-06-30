M&S opens new opticians service at its flagship store in Milton Keynes

M&S Milton Keynes will offer customers an expert opticians service, which includes a full eye health examination (OCT scan) for every eye test booked at no additional fee.

Free eye tests are available as an opening offer, as well as 15% off glasses and sunglasses for Sparks customers. There’s a wide range of designer brands to choose from including Mulberry, Prada, Joules, Kate Spade, Oakley, Police, Maui Jim along with leading lens manufacturers - Zeiss and Nikon. Expert advice on contact lens fitting and wearing is also available, alongside a contact lens home delivery option.

In addition to the physical experience in-store, customers can book appointments online as well as view, purchase and try on glasses via the innovative ‘virtual try on’ tool: https://mandsopticians.com/glasses/

Service with a smile from the team of the newly launched M&S opticians service

Launch of the M&S Milton Keynes opticians service follows a successful trial across ten UK cities, which received a customer satisfaction rate of 96% and a customer recommendation rate of 96%.

M&S Milton Keynes Store Manager, Andy Frith, said: “We’re always looking for ways to make shopping at M&S even more rewarding and feedback from our trial showed that customers loved the convenience of having an opticians service in our store. We’re really excited to be opening our M&S Opticians in Milton Keynes and hearing what our customers think. The choice of different brands we’re offering is second to none and we have brilliant opening offers to suit all budgets.”