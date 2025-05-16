Mystery surrounds 'new offering' coming to Milton Keynes shopping centre as popular Upside Down House is removed

Shopping centre bosses are keeping their cards close to their chest after teasing a ‘new offering’ which will replace the popular Upside Down House.

Midsummer Place Shopping Centre says it has taken another step forward in its ongoing redevelopment strategy with the removal of the Upside Down House from Oak Court, which forms part of its plans to welcome a brand-new facility in its place.

The removal signals the start of a new offering for visitors, which has yet to be officially announced, but strategically forms part of the centre’s overall development plan that started with the transformation of The Boulevard.

The new-look Boulevard and Bandstand has now become a hub for visitors looking to try new and unique cuisines from around the world, provided by an array of independent and much loved food brands, while local music and entertainment artists perform of the central Bandstand stage.

The popular Upside Down House has been removed from Midsummer Place in MK and a mystery 'new offering' will take its place

“We continue to generate a real buzz around the centre and give people a reason to come back to Central Milton Keynes and discover what’s new and unique to Midsummer Place, said Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place.

In the past year alone, the centre has welcomed some of the biggest names in global retail. A brand-new Apple store opened, closely followed by the arrivals of fashion giants FLANNELS and a new Sports Direct, three times bigger than the previous store. These additions have modernised the shopping experience and attracted a broader audience to the centre.

Adding to the momentum, the recent opening of Lane7, a boutique bowling and entertainment venue, has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response. The multi-activity space, offering bowling, retro gaming, karaoke, and more, has introduced a compelling leisure element that sets Midsummer Place apart from the traditional retail mix.

And the development doesn’t stop there. This summer, the centre will see the opening of the new and enhanced Hollister store on East Walk – next to LEGO. The move signifies the brands commitment to investing in Midsummer Place and demonstrates its confidence in the future plans for the centre.

Simon Martin adds: “The removal of the Upside Down House and the preparation for a new offering marks another important milestone in our journey to reimagine and elevate Midsummer Place. Our ambition is clear — we want to create a truly inspiring and versatile destination that seamlessly blends shopping, dining and leisure under one roof. Every new opening, every improvement, brings us closer to that goal. There is so much more to come, and we’re excited to share further announcements very soon.”

The new facility replacing the Upside Down House will be unveiled in the coming months, continuing the centre’s momentum as it evolves into a destination that caters to the changing expectations of modern consumers.