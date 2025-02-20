Nacho’d now open at Midsummer Place’s Boulevard

Biscoff'd sweet nachos

Midsummer Place is delighted to announce that Nacho’d, an exciting new food destination, is now officially open on The Boulevard.

Specialising in bold and creative takes on loaded nachos – sweet and savoury, mac n cheese’d bites, onion ring;s jalapeno bites, and more, Nacho’d brings a fresh and unique flavour to Milton Keynes’ growing dining scene.

With its commitment to high-quality ingredients and innovative toppings, Nacho’d promises to be a must-visit spot for food lovers seeking indulgent, flavour-packed bites. The opening of Nacho’d marks another milestone in the transformation of The Boulevard, further solidifying Midsummer Place as a hub for global cuisine and exciting dining experiences.

DJ, owner of Nacho’d, expressed his excitement: “We’re beyond thrilled to finally open our doors at Midsummer Place and share our passion and amazing food. Our menu is all about creativity and quality, and we can’t wait for visitors to experience our take on loaded nachos and sides. The response so far has been incredible, and we’re excited to be part of this vibrant food scene.”

The Hoisin nachos

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “This is an exciting time for Midsummer Place as we continue to enhance The Boulevard with fresh and dynamic dining options. Nacho’d perfectly complements our vision of creating a diverse and vibrant food destination, and we’re confident visitors will love its bold flavours and creative menu.”

Nacho’d is now open and ready to serve up delicious, loaded bites – be sure to stop by and experience the latest culinary addition to Midsummer Place.