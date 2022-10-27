New Waitrose food hall opens up in popular Milton Keynes garden centre

A Waitrose food hall is to open in Dobbies garden centre in Bletchley.

The facility will replace the existing Sainsbury’s food hall after the supermarket announced it would close all wholesale outlets, including those at Dobbies nationally.

Waitrose products will be on sale there from this Saturday, October 27.

Shoppers can choose from an extensive selection of products, including the Essential Waitrose range and the Waitrose Duchy Organic food and drink brand. There will be a large range of chilled, frozen and store cupboard essentials from Waitrose, as well as free-from and vegan products and wines and spirits.

Dobbies is offering five lucky customers the chance to win their foodhall shopping for free at the Milton Keynes store. Five shoppers will be selected at random between October 27 and November 2 to receive the contents of their foodhall shopping basket.

Winners will be selected by the team members at the till point

Milton Keynes is one of more than 50 Dobbies foodhalls across the UK where Waitrose food and drinks are due to be launched and which will bring the supermarket brand to 20 new towns and cities.

Stanley West, General Manager at Dobbie’ MK, said: “The foodhall at our store is very popular and the team is really positive about Waitrose being part of the shopping experience for customers. Our other food partners, Hotel Chocolat, Whittards, the Cook range, as well as our fresh bakery to-go, will continue to be part of the offering. Waitrose products will be an excellent addition.”