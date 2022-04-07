Official opening of Aldi 's new store at Kingston Centre in Milton Keynes

To mark the opening Ryan gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the new store’s first 30 customers. He later delivered an inspirational virtual assembly to pupils at Middleton Primary as part of the supermarket’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative which encourages school children aged five-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

The silver medallist who competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021, spoke about the benefits of healthy eating and the importance of exercise and self belief. He also relayed his experience of competing as an Olympian and shared his challenging training regime.

Pupils were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them, with Ryan announcing the winner during the virtual assembly. They were also given the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store.

Team GB Olympic cyclist hero Ryan Owens picture with Aldi's new store manager Nick Taylor

The Kingston Centre store, the 10th Aldi supermarket to be opened in Bucks, will be run by store manager Nick Taylor, along with a staff of 35 employees.

The milestone follows Aldi’s recent pledge to invest £1.3bn over the next two years, adding capacity to both its store and distribution network to keep up with consumer demand.

Aldi, which now has more than 950 stores across the UK, is currently opening an average of one store each week and plans to open 100 new stores across the UK over the next two years.

John Richardson, regional managing director, said: “Opening our 10th store in Buckinghamshire means that we’re another step forward in making Aldi available to as many shoppers as possible.

New store manager Nick Taylor pictured with staff at the opening of a new Aldi store at Kingston

“That means even more people in Buckinghamshire have easy access to the highest-quality groceries and the lowest prices, every day. But we won’t stop there. We’re opening around one new store each week across the UK with more stores planned across the county in the next few years.”