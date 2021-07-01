Over 100 homes to participate in another huge garage sale in Milton Keynes this weekend

A town-wide garage sale has been organised in Newport Pagnell this weekend, with over 100 homes participating.

The Mayor of Newport Pagnell Paul Day confirms that a garage sale trail will run throughout the town.

The giant garage sale will take place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday July 3.

Newton Longville garage sale in May photo by Jane Russell

Maps showing where all the stalls have been set up will be available for purchase at the cost of £1 from the United Reformed Church (URC).

Money raised from the sales of maps will be donated to local community space, The Mead Centre.

Food and refreshments will be available from the URC, for hungry bargain hunters including: tea, coffee, bacon rolls, homemade cakes and biscuits .

Parking will be available in the car park opposite the police station, behind the Medical Centre and further down the town in Silver Street.

Sellers reserve the right to back up before three if they run out of goods to sell.

To find out more you can contact Debbie Litchfield on 07958986215 or via email on [email protected]