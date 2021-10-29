Shopping centre recruitment drive to create 300 new jobs in Milton Keynes

A total of 300 jobs are to be created at centre:mk with stores, restaurants and cafes recruiting for new vacancies from entry level sales assistants to senior management positions.

The shopping centre, which has continuously seen footfall numbers above the national benchmark, has gone from strength to strength, with several high-profile new store openings throughout this year and more openings planned before Christmas.

With the successful ‘Job Show’ recently returning in September, the centre has always been a hub for showcasing the array of careers available in the region with centre:mk now launching a recruitment drive of its own to support retailers and brands seeking new recruits to fill around 300 positions.

Job vacancies are to be available across stores, restaurants and cafes atcentre:mk

A recruitment “Hub” will be located in the Guest Services lounge at the heart of centre:mk, on Silbury Arcade, where vacancies will be featured all in one place, easily accessed by browsing through them on the electronic tablets located there.

The roles that stores are recruiting for range in experience levels, from junior customer service assistants right through to Store Manager and deputy positions. There are flexible opportunities available too, with both permanent and temporary vacancies, varying in hours and contract lengths. Shops, restaurants and cafes with vacancies will be given a window sticker to highlight that they are hiring, so interested applicants can go inside to speak to a manager to start a conversation about what is on offer. All vacancies will also feature on the centre’s website, centre:mk.com, so can also be accessed at home as well.

Kevin Duffy, centre director, said: "centre:mk is a wonderful place to work and with around 24 million guests visiting each year, it’s a truly vibrant, regional shopping destination. The roles available in our stores and restaurants, offer a range of flexible positions with varying levels of required experience. Working in retail can open many opportunities for progression and our stores offer fantastic benefits and discounts, as well as a fun and interesting place to work. Roles are open for those aged 16+ who want to get into retail, as well as for individuals with previous experience looking for a new challenge and all vacancy details can be found on our website or instore”.