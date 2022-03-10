Small businesses invited to pitch for FREE retail space in Milton Keynes shopping centre

Entrepreneurs have the chance of winning free retail space at the region’s leading shopping venue, Midsummer Place, thanks to the launch of the Hatch initiative.

The unique competition offers small business owners the opportunity to take their brand to the next level and open a store at the centre. The potentially life-changing prize includes a store in Midsummer Place for a period of six weeks, completely rent free.

For those interested in applying, entrants will have until May 2 to submit their applications via the Midsummer Place website. Following a pitch process, a winner will be selected, and the store would look to open later in the year.

As well as winning prime retail space and benefiting from the centre’s footfall, the winner will also receive marketing support from Midsummer Place to further build awareness of their business.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We’re delighted to be running the Hatch initiative for the first time, as we firmly believe this competition offers businesses in the region a fantastic chance to expand and grow.

“We’d love to hear from small businesses looking to take their business to the next level. Midsummer Place is the perfect place to build brand awareness and our team will be on hand to help throughout the process. We can’t wait to hear from the local budding entrepreneurs!”