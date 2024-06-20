Tech giant Apple announces new store opening date in Milton Keynes shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tech giant Apple has announced a new Milton Keynes store in Midsummer Boulevard.

The brand new shop will welcome customers on Saturday June 29 at 10am.

The new outlet replaces the former store in the same shopping centre with some intriguing branding in place.

Apple Milton Keynes is one of 40 stores across the UK and over 500 globally.