News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Tesco shoppers in Milton Keynes urged to support food allergy campaign

Milton Keynes residents are being asked to #MakeAllergyHistory
By James Lowson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:15 BST

Tesco shoppers in Milton Keynes are being urged to join a food allergy campaign.

Starting tomorrow (3 June) and running until next Sunday (11 June), Milton Keynes residents can participate in a in-store fundraiser.

Donations will help fund medical research into food allergies.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguetteNatasha Ednan-Laperouse who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette
Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette
Most Popular

For the fourth year running, Tesco is working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation to help raise awareness and support medical research into food allergies by contributing 10p from every Tesco own brand Free From product bought in stores and online throughout the week.

All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and help children, and adults, lead safer and more fulfilling lives.

Also, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Milton Keynes about the importance of understanding food allergies and clearly highlighting ingredients in food which can cause allergic reactions.

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse OBE, following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha, who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds not listed on the packaging.

Read More
Driverless cars can now be hired in Milton Keynes in another world first for the...

Tanya, said: “We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fourth year running, helping us raise essential funds to deliver our mission to #MakeAllergyHistory and better the lives of up to 3 million people in the UK living with food allergies."

Sue Couter, healthy and sustainable diet campaigns at Tesco, added: “We are delighted to continue supporting the important work of the Foundation. There are now more than 175 products in our own brand Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens. We welcome shoppers in Milton Keynes to try these products while helping raise money for a fantastic cause.”

At the Third Sector Awards the Natasha Foundation was voted Breakthrough Charity of the Year.

Campaigns led by the charity have been debated in Parliament. The charity believes there should be more specialist allergy clinics in the UK and across the world.

The not-for-profit organisation also advocates for more specialist allergy doctors and consultants, and mandatory training in allergies for all GPs.

Related topics:Milton KeynesTesco