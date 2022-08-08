WATCH: Sofa being cleaned - In a car wash

The comical footage captures a two-seater that’s drenched in booze being put through a car wash that ordinarily scrubs up Ford Transits and Fiat 500s.

It can be seen going through a rigorous cleaning process involving power jets, lots of soap and even the automatic machine brushes – coming out soaked through.

However, despite the immense effort, the sofa still looked worse for wear afterwards.

Before and after pictures show the pristine piece of furniture, before it’s drenched in red wine and put through the washer.

The unusual experiment proved that, while a good idea in theory, putting a sofa through a car wash is not an effective method of cleaning.

It was staged by Dr. Beckmann to highlight the cleaning and laundry brand’s newest product, the Upholstery Stain Remover.

Recent research from the brand revealed that every year up to 22 million pieces of furniture are discarded, with the majority sent to landfills up and down the country.

At least half of these items are still in a usable state but are thrown away because they are dirty, stained or discoloured, the data showed.

Dr. Beckmann spokesperson, Susan Fermor said: “It is so important to ensure we’re doing what we can do as a nation to protect our environment, so when we discovered how many sofas are discarded across the UK each year, we were shocked.

“Household chores and cleaning our homes may seem like a mundane task, but there are many effective methods Brits can channel to make sure their homes and furniture can stay spick and span effortlessly.

“Sofas are the hub of the home, it’s where people sit back and relax, play games, talk to loved ones and even enjoy their dinner, so it’s inevitable that stains and spills happen.

“However, instead of having to go to great lengths to clean sofas, like our brand-new sofa wash – the UK’s first – or even throw them away, you can simply use a dedicated stain remover, such as our Upholstery Stain Remover, to eradicate the stain easily and effectively.

“This will result in your sofa staying sparkling and stain-free and reduce easily reusable furniture from going into landfills across the country.”