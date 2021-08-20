Win £1,000 to spend at Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes

Midsummer Place has organised a huge giveaway to mark the shopping centre's 21st birthday.

The birthday event will run from September 1-26, giving one lucky person the chance to win £1,000 to spend at Midsummer Place..

And to culminate the celebrations a weekend of entertainment, games and much more will be on offer between September 25-26.

Be in with a chance of winning £1,000 to spend at Midsummer Place

The centre will be taken over by fairground rides and entertainment– including a giant inflatable train-obstacle-course, hook a duck, and spin-dizzy teacups. Plus, a DJ performing live music from every generation throughout the weekend and hosting a kid’s disco on Saturday at 11am.

Giant butterflies will fly throughout Midsummer Place and towering jugglers on stilts will perform their incredible tricks. There’s also delicious ice cream to go and plenty of surprises, too!

The fun doesn’t stop there – because there will also be a gigantic giveaway running from 1 September to 26 September, giving one lucky person the chance to win a whopping £1000 to spend at Midsummer Place’s retailers.

People can enter online or at the 21st birthday weekend – keep an eye on the centre’s social media channels for updates – and the money will be in the form of gift cards, for spending at a huge list of more than 20 retailers within the centre.

“We’re incredibly excited to share the news of our big celebration and can’t wait to see so many of you enjoying our big party next month” says Shelley Peppard, General Manager at Midsummer Place.

She adds: “After many months of staying safe at home, we’re thrilled to be able to host such a grand event, which will be absolutely safe for all to enjoy over the two-day period. We hope to see you there!”

Whilst raising money for Great Ormand Street as part of their commitment to the One Great Day event, Midsummer Place will also be welcoming local charity, Henry Allen Trust, to the birthday event for fundraising. Henry Allen Trust is a brilliant family-run charity here in Milton Keynes, who support families with a child who is facing a battle with cancer.