Slipknot will bring Knotfest to Milton Keynes Bowl in 2020

Legendary rockers Slipknot will bring Knotfest to Milton Keynes Bowl next year.

The band, best known for their boilersuits and masks on stage, confirmed they will be bringing their show to the Bowl on August 22.

Slipknot played at the Bowl back in 2001 as part of Ozzfest, but Knotfest will be 'a mind-altering collision of music, art and culture.'

No other acts have yet been announced, but the likes of Anthrax, Marilyn Manson, Korn and Trivium have been announced to play Knotfest in Japan this March.

Earlier this year, German metal band Rammstein wowed Stadium MK with their only UK tour date of the summer.

Tickets for Knotfest UK will go on exclusive pre-sale to Outside The 9 fan club members on December 19 at 10am. Sign up here.