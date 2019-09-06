Strictly stars heading to Milton Keynes Hospital gala

A pair of Strictly Come Dancing stars on their way to Milton Keynes.

Katya and Neil Jones, both professionals on the smash-hit BBC1 show, have been announced as star guests at the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity Gala Ball.

The duo will be performing at the event, which is being held in aid of the charity’s Cancer Centre Appeal and is expected to raise more than £20,000 for the new cancer centre at the Milton Keynes University Hospital.

And the opportunity to take to the floor with the stars will also be auctioned off to the highest bidders.

Vanessa Holmes, head of fundraising at Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, said: “It’s not every day famous professional dancers come to the area and we can’t wait to welcome them to our ball.

“Almost 300 tickets have been sold and there is still an opportunity to buy tickets now. We hope it will increase the hospital charity’s profile, as well as raise lots of much-needed cash for our new and life-changing cancer centre.”

The charity’s Gala Ball takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Stadium Way West, Bletchley on Friday, September 13.

Tickets cost £100 per person and include prosecco on arrival, a three-course dinner, wine, magic, a live band, auction and raffle.

To book your tickets, visit www.mkhcharity.org.uk or call 01908 996220.