Building up to return of popular lego festival to Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 11th Sep 2024, 10:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A celebration of all things lego returns to Milton Keynes this weekend when the Brick Festival comes to Middleton Hall on Sunday (September 15).

The Brick Festival started in the city back in 2018, and since then every edition has offered a range of LEGO themed fun.

Activities are set to include building competitions designed to test your speed, through to mosaic-making activities for the more creative LEGO fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be minifigure hunts and a dedicated building area.

Previous editions of the Milton Keynes Brick Festival have proved a great successplaceholder image
Previous editions of the Milton Keynes Brick Festival have proved a great success

The festival will also feature traders selling loose bricks, new, rare and retired sets of LEGO, and displays crafted by LEGO builders from all over the country.

The event takes place in Midsummer Boulevard from 10am to 4pm, with tickets starting at £7 for adults, £5 for children, £13 for Early Bird entry and £18 for a family of two adults and two children.

For more details and to book tickets visit www.MiltonKeynesBrickFestival.com.

Related topics:Milton KeynesLego
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice