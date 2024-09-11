Building up to return of popular lego festival to Milton Keynes
The Brick Festival started in the city back in 2018, and since then every edition has offered a range of LEGO themed fun.
Activities are set to include building competitions designed to test your speed, through to mosaic-making activities for the more creative LEGO fans.
There will also be minifigure hunts and a dedicated building area.
The festival will also feature traders selling loose bricks, new, rare and retired sets of LEGO, and displays crafted by LEGO builders from all over the country.
The event takes place in Midsummer Boulevard from 10am to 4pm, with tickets starting at £7 for adults, £5 for children, £13 for Early Bird entry and £18 for a family of two adults and two children.
For more details and to book tickets visit www.MiltonKeynesBrickFestival.com.