Milton Keynes dog owners can win £150 hamper for their pup in offer from new app
and live on Freeview channel 276
The app, which is available in the Apple App Store allows you to create a profile for your pooch, post updates, and is a one stop shop for canine information and services in your area and beyond.
In the clever app you can set up playdates, ask questions and set up events in your area for your pups to enjoy, plus there are localised maps of all the pet services and dog friendly places around you.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To celebrate the launch, The Doghood is offering people who sign up to the app the chance to win a £150 dog hamper, full of exciting goodies that your best friend will love.
The hamper contains treats from Paleo Ridge, an online canine first aid course from the Bone Idol Academy and a doggy pamper pack from Fetched.
To enter the competition simply sign up for Doghood in the Apple App store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/thedoghood/id1547568850 , then in your dog's first post write TREATME, a winner will be picked at random on December 1 2023.