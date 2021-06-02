Milton Keynes residents can earn £20 an hour testing video games in bed

A bed and mattress retailer is on the search for video gamers in Milton Keynes and beyond, who are available to test out its latest product.

Happy Beds, is inviting applicants to apply for a three-month role reviewing the comfort of its latest beds whilst playing video games.

The short term job pays £20 per hour, would-be testers will be trying out brand new gaming beds, specifically built for long weekends firing up FIFA or Call of Duty.

Happy Beds is offering gamers the chance to earn money playing video games in bed

As well as a healthy short term salary, this company is also offering successful applicants a video console of their choice, three games and a gaming bed to play them in.

James Flynn, website merchandiser at Happy Beds, says: "This is a fantastic opportunity for a UK gamer to get paid for doing what they love: gaming. This role will help Happy Beds to understand the needs of consumers and how effective tour products can be for video gamers in terms of hitting their gaming goals, helping with comfort and storing everything that a gamer needs from consoles to controllers. If I wasn't already employed by Happy Beds, I'd be applying!"

The contract requires successful applicants to play at least 24 hours worth of video games in the three months, in total, two hours a week of game time is expected.

At the end of the assignment the gamers need to submit a review of the bed and its compatibility when it comes to video game comfort. There will also be a questionnaire to complete and Happy Beds wants a video or photo showing how the person lay down or sat when gaming.

To apply, those of interest are asked to visit the application page here and submit details such as name, address and phone number.