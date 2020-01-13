Tesco plans to give away up to £8,000 in Milton Keynes this year

Community groups and charities in Milton Keynes are being invited to apply for thousands of pounds’ worth of funding through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Applications are now officially open for 2020, and anyone can nominate groups and charities benefiting local communities.

A shopper casts her vote

Three groups will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 every three months.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of reusable Bags for Life in Tesco stores used to fund local projects.

Customers decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Keith Jackson, Bags of Help Manager at Tesco, said: “From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate, apply and get involved in this fantastic scheme.

“Bags of Help has provided more than £80million of funding to more than 27,000 community projects to date, and there is so much more we want to help groups to achieve.”

The scheme runs in partnership with community charity Groundwork.

Graham Duxbury, CEO of Groundwork UK, said: “We encourage community groups to apply for Bags of Help funding to help improve places and spaces in local communities. We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”

Find out more online.

