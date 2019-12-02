How many of these pubs have you been to?

The 15 best pubs in Milton Keynes - according to TripAdvisor

Milton Keynes has a huge wealth of pubs to visit, but if you’re not sure where to start, then this list is a good jumping off point. These are the 16 best pubs in town, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

How many of them have you been to? Are any missing from the list?

"This spacious pub was a welcome sight following a long walk around Caldecotte Lake. Friendly and attentive staff made us feel valued customers from the outset." Lakeside Grove, Bletcham Way, Caldecotte, MK7 8HP

1. The Caldecotte, Pub & Grill

"The staff here are lovely, so helpful and attentive - thank you all. Decor was good, food was good pub food and a great carvery." 144 Buckingham Road, Bletchley, MK3 5JB

2. The Three Trees

"Perfect pub for a Sunday Roast. The food was delicious. Everything was perfectly cooked. We received a warm welcome and the pub is in the centre of a lovely country village." Lower Way, Great Brickhill, MK17 9AH

3. Old Red Lion

"Wow what can I say an amazing pub with outstanding staff members. Amazing scenery and the food was to die for!" Paxton Crescent, Shenley Lodge, MK5 7AE

4. Old Beams

