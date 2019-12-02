The 15 best pubs in Milton Keynes - according to TripAdvisor
Milton Keynes has a huge wealth of pubs to visit, but if you’re not sure where to start, then this list is a good jumping off point. These are the 16 best pubs in town, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
How many of them have you been to? Are any missing from the list?
1. The Caldecotte, Pub & Grill
"This spacious pub was a welcome sight following a long walk around Caldecotte Lake. Friendly and attentive staff made us feel valued customers from the outset." Lakeside Grove, Bletcham Way, Caldecotte, MK7 8HP
"Perfect pub for a Sunday Roast. The food was delicious. Everything was perfectly cooked. We received a warm welcome and the pub is in the centre of a lovely country village." Lower Way, Great Brickhill, MK17 9AH