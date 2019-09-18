These are 14 of the best curry houses in Milton Keynes

If you are planning on going out for a curry or ordering one in, there are plenty of places to choose from in and near to Milton Keynes. Here are some of the most popular according to voters on the Tripadvisor website.
View more
Indian food is one of the most popular cuisines to try in the UK.
If you are planning on going out for a curry or ordering one in, there are plenty of places to choose from in and near to Milton Keynes. Here are some of the most popular according to voters on the Tripadvisor website.