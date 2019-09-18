These are 14 of the best curry houses in Milton Keynes

Indian food is one of the most popular cuisines to try in the UK.

If you are planning on going out for a curry or ordering one in, there are plenty of places to choose from in and near to Milton Keynes. Here are some of the most popular according to voters on the Tripadvisor website.

1. Rose of India 6 Duncombe St, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK2 2LY other Buy a Photo

2. Bollywood Junction 1-3 Duckworth Ct, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes MK6 2RX other Buy a Photo

3. The Don Indian Restaurant 502 Elder Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 1LR other Buy a Photo

4. Calcutta Brasserie 7A St Pauls Ct, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes MK11 1LJ other Buy a Photo

View more