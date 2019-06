These are all the restaurants and takeaways in Milton Keynes that have been given a zero, one- or two-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A zero-star rating means "urgent improvement is required", a one-star rating means "major improvement necessary, and a two-star rating means "some improvement is necessary".

1. Stumpy's Shack 1 Radcliffe Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5DQ. Rated 0 on 9-Nov-2018. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Dial a Curry Unit 3, Summerson Court, Summerson Road, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes, MK6 1LE. Rated 1 on 21-Jan-2019. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Fryer Freemans 9 St Leger Court, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, MK14 5HA. Rated 1 on 4-Feb-2019. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. MK Dosa and Curry Takeaway Unit 2, Summerson Court, Summerson Road, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes, MK6 1LE. Rated 1 on 30-Oct-2018. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more