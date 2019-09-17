How many of these pubs have you been to? (Photo: Shutterstock)

These are the best pubs in and around Milton Keynes - according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2020

With Milton Keynes and its surrounding area boasting a huge variety of pubs to visit, these are the best ones to visit according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020.

Do you agree with this list from CAMRA or do you think some must-visit boozers have been left out?

Brewhouse & Kitchen is a brewpub that boasts a whole range of real ales, craft and other beers which have been brewed on site. They also host events that include beer tastings and visits to the brewer. 7 Savoy Crescent, MK9 3PU

1. Brewhouse & Kitchen

Boasting "unbeatable" prices and range of cask ales according to the guide, this Wetherspoons offers up a beer shop with has a wide range of canned and bottled craft ales. 201 Midsummer Boulevard, MK 1EA

2. Wetherspoons

Buckingham's oldest pub, it offers up changing and interesting beers, often featuring guests from local breweries. It also hosts wine and whisky tasting events. 2 Mitre Street, MK18 1DW

3. Mitre

Based in the heart of Great Linford Village, and believed to date back to the 16th century, this pub was refurbished in 2018. Popular with narrow-boaters due to it's proximity to the Great Union Canal. 30 High Street, MK14 5AX

4. Nags Head

