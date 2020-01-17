These are the most expensive properties up for sale in Milton Keynes right now

On the hunt for a lavish new property in Milton Keynes?

If you have a big budget, you could snap up one of these beautiful properties that are on sale right now. With prices in excess of £1,000,000, these 10 houses currently listed on Zoopla are the most expensive on the market. Do any fit what you’ve been looking for?

1. 5 bedroom detached, Woughton on the Green, MK6 This new build home boasts more than 4,500 sq ft of modern living space across four floors, and sits in a corner plot just a five minute drive from local amenities. It is due for completion in May 2020. Price: 1,695,000 GBP

2. Block of flats, Witan Gate, MK5 Ideal for investors, this block of apartments all feature a fully equipped kitchen, living and dining area, separate bathrooms, a double bedroom and an allocated parking bay in a secure underground car park. Price: 1,600.000 GBP

3. 5 bedroom detached, Woughton on the Green, MK6 The Olde Nook in this new development stretches across three floors and sits close to Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre, bars, restaurants and the train station. It is due for completion in May 2020. Price 1,195,000 GBP

4. 4 bedroom detached, Willen Road, MK10 Situated in the desirable area of Milton Keynes Village, this stylish family home features modern furnishings throughout and spacious, private gardens, with excellent transport links close by. Price: 1,000,000 GBP

